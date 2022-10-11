Community bands together to show support for local library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With some of the Craighead Jonesboro Public Library’s funding on the chopping block this midterm election, hundreds lined the streets of Downtown Jonesboro with books in hand to show their support of the library.

The read-in event on Monday, October 10, was fully community-driven, and all ages were welcomed. There was even a tent set up for children at the front.

“This is the first read-in that I am familiar with, I saw it on social media, and thought this would be a good opportunity to come out and show my support,” said Heather Bradway.

Bradway said the library is a way for her to bond with her son and is also a vital part of the community.

The uncertainty around the library sparked from an announcement that a petition will be on the November ballot that could cut the mills for county property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill.

Supporters of the petition say there is no reason for a library to have a surplus.

However, one library goer says she paid over $30 in taxes to the library this year and said she will do it again in a heartbeat.

Another library goer said he uses the computers every week and without them, he would be cut off, possibly unable to pay some of his bills. He said this library plays a huge role in his life.

Craighead County residents will be able to vote on this petition on November 8.

