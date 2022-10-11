Rain and Storms on Wednesday

Rain is back! Showers overnight may continue until storms and heavier rain arrive later. We are looking at possibly two rounds. One in the mid-morning and the other in the evening. Rainfall amounts still look low for most. We’re still expecting pockets of around an inch too. A few storms could be loud and have small hail or strong winds. This doesn’t mean everyone sees severe weather, but that a few storms could be stronger than the rest. Cooler and drier air moves in on Thursday and we stay dry through Friday. Highs in the 70s to end the week start to hit the 80s again over the weekend. Showers increase on Saturday with better rain chances again on Saturday night and Sunday. Rainfall amounts with this front might be higher. A big drop in temperatures arrives next week.

