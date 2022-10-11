Energy Alert
Earthquake recorded near Batesville

The U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday an earthquake struck just north of Batesville.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday an earthquake struck just north of Batesville.

The USGS recorded the magnitude 2.2 quake at 1:12 a.m. Oct. 11.

It was centered 10.2 kilometers (6.3 miles) north-northeast of Batesville in Independence County.

According to the USGS website, no one has reported feeling the quake. To make a report, click here.

