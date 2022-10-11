Energy Alert
East Poinsett County wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/7/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 7th, 2022.

A record 20,038 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. East Poinsett County (10,763) beats Gosnell (8,062) by 2,701 votes, Valley View (611) finished 3rd, Hoxie (602) 4th. Cooper Argo delivered a jump pass, Tyler Moore is there for the snag and score. The Warriors beat Cross County 44 - 12 to move to 6-0.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream and donate to the EPC booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

