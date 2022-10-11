Energy Alert
Fall is the season to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses

Check your credit report now to see big picture of debts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
InvestigateTV - Most of us map out budget plans in January, but with the holidays fast approaching, experts said it’s a good time to give your plan an update.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said looking at your budget now will help you be in a better spot before the holiday season.

Dale advised that you project your upcoming holiday expenses and make a plan to pay for them.

She also said now is the time to look at your credit report to get the big picture of what you owe in loans and credit cards, and then incorporate those numbers into your updated plan.

Dale also suggested meeting with your family, to get everyone on the same page as far as holiday and gift spending. She said making a plan as a family can keep everyone accountable.

