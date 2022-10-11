Jonesboro, Craighead County tax collections continue to soar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a down economy across the United States, consumers continue to spend “record amounts of money” in Jonesboro and Craighead County.

According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city collected $2.1 million in city sales and use taxes in September. That’s an increase of 7.1 percent ($138,000) compared to last year.

So far this year, the city has collected $18.8 million.

“With three months to go, the city is on the verge of setting another record for collections,” TB&P stated.

Craighead County’s sales tax growth also increased in September, with $2.409 million collected. That’s 5.9 percent ($133,388) than the same month in 2021.

