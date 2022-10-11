Jonesboro school faculty, staff awarded $32,000 in grants for students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public School district received more than $32,000 in grant money Tuesday to help teachers further their students’ education.

Throughout nine schools, 18 staff members could hear the bells coming down the hall and the cheers as they accepted large checks acknowledging they had been awarded money to enhance students’ education and experience in and out of the classroom.

It’s all made possible by the Jonesboro Public School Foundation through donors and businesses in the community.

Faculty and staff must apply for the grants and, if selected, they are awarded all or part of their desired amount. One teacher said the money will go directly to resources and supplies.

“Our book that we’re reading is all about a neurosurgeon and him talking about what is the meaning of life, and then our kids write personal essays, and there are a lot of brain and technical meaning words to neurosurgery and the medical world,” said English teacher Jana Hoofpauir. “So, a lot of things to help with understanding the brain and what the author is saying.”

The largest amount for one staff member was $10,000 which Counselor Shatel Gaines says will be used to bring nationally known mental health speaker, Rachel Baribeau back to the district to speak to students about her initiative ‘I’m Changing the Narrative.’

“Last year, she came and spoke to our students about mentor health, and our students absolutely loved it and benefit from it. It even inspired one of our Seniors, Sydney Parker, to start a mental health club called Don’t Suffer Alone (DSA), which I’m the faculty advisor of, and so we’ve been working with her,” Gaines said.

Gaines says students have been asking to have her back, and Baribeau plans to even sponsor shirts for students across the district.

According to the foundation, the grant money will be used for things that staff members need that they otherwise couldn’t buy.

Below are the schools, faculty names and efforts they are making through projects and in and outside the classroom:

Health, Welness & Environmental Studies- Dena Decker -To Wobble While We Work-Self-Contained Special Ed 1st and 2nd grade

International Studies- Hollie Huckabee - Globe Walker E2 Scan at IS grades 1-6

International Studies- Rebranding our school IS Hallway Transformation at IS 1st-6th grade

Jonesboro High School- Shantel Gains- I’m Chancing the Narrative- (Rachel Baribeau) 7-12 grades

Jonesboro High School- Caroline Treece- Reliable Witnesses?- JHS Principles of Biomedical Class 10th-12 grades

Jonesboro High School- Jana Hoffpauir- Brainstorming in English 12

Jonesboro Kindergarten Center- Chelsey Henson- Slumberkins Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum JKC Kindergarten

Jonesboro Kindergarten Center- Michelle Long- Sensory Stations Make Sense at JKC

Jonesboro Kindergarten Center- Tiffany Sloan- Sensory Room-Tiffany Sloan at JKC for 500 students

Jonesboro Kindergarten Center- Shelly Br- Soft Morning Brain Bins at JKC

Douglas MacArthur Junior High School- Joshua Miller- Virtual Reality-Making a Difference at MAC 7-9th grade

Math & Science -Kassie Haynes- Purrble Calming Companions-1st Grade at Math and Science

Math & Science- Courtney Decker- Using Our Hands to Learn at Math and Science Special Education

Microsociety- Olivia Peeler- Staging for Success 6th grade at Micro

Microsociety-Karlee Sanders- Mallet Madness- Microsociety Music 1st-6th grade

PreK- Heather Weaver- Check Out Library at Jonesboro Pre K

Success Achievement Academy-Matt Redmond- Dissection Project-Matt Redmond 7-12th grade at Success

Success Achievement Academy- Josh Lovett- Labster at Success 9-12th grade

