Kickoff time for A-State road battle at Louisiana announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference contest at Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 22 will appear on ESPN+ with a 4:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday.

A-State holds an all-time 21-28-1 record against Louisiana in the series that dates back to the 1953 season. As Sun Belt Conference opponents, the Ragin’ Cajuns lead the series 13-7. The Red Wolves have dropped their last four outings against Louisiana, including a 28-27 decision in Jonesboro in 2021. The home team has the recent advantage in the series, winning 16 of the last 21 meetings. The Oct. 22 meeting in Lafayette will mark the 51st all-time meeting in the series, the second-most against any opponent in school history behind only its 61 played versus Memphis.

The Red Wolves have one game scheduled ahead of its outing with Louisiana, visiting Southern Miss on Saturday, Oct. 15, in a game that will appear on ESPN+. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. in Hattiesburg, Miss. Every A-State footgall game can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

