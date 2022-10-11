Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Led by new faces, A-State baseball continues fall ball

Red Wolves holding Fall Ball throughout October and November
Red Wolves holding Fall Ball throughout October and November(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since it’s October, let’s talk some baseball. Arkansas State took the field this month for fall practices.

The Red Wolves are holding 21 practices ranging from September through November, concluding with the Fall World Series in November.

There are a ton of newcomers on this team, 22 to be exact.

“I like the mindset, I really do,” Tommy Raffo said of the new faces. “I like the fact that right now they bring a lunch pail to work and they’re ready to get after it when we start practice and they play the game the right way.”

The new guys hope to inject new life into this team that finished 11-38 (5-24 Sun Belt) last season.

“We want to see improvement,” Raffo said. “We’re trying to install a system as far as team defense is concerned and everybody communicates. We have 22 new players and it’s very important that they learn how to play together at the same time, obviously, we want our guys to be able to put themselves in a position where they’re going to have success in the spring.”

REMAINDER OF 2022 FALL SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

Oct. 11 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 14 (Fri.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 15 (Sat.) – 11 a.m.

Oct. 16 (Sun.) – 2 p.m.

Oct. 18 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 (Thurs.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 22 (Sat.) FALL EXHIBITION AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS / CARBONDALE, ILL.

Oct. 25 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 (Thurs.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 29 (Sat.) FALL EXHIBITION AT MISSOURI / COLUMBIA, MO.

FALL WORLD SERIES

Nov. 3 (Thurs.) – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 (Fri.) – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 (Sat.) – 10 a.m.

All times CT and subject to change

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Spencer's returning to Jonesboro
Spencer’s returning to Jonesboro
Jonesboro Police Department incident report
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
Police investigate early morning homicide

Latest News

Red Wolves look for improvement in 2022
Arkansas State baseball holds fall ball, prepares for 2023 season
Arkansas State WR
Jeff Foreman building connection with James Blackman
Former Red Wolf has a sack in 3 straight weeks.
A-State in the NFL: Davis, McKissic having solid starts to 2022 season
A-State Athletics to award grants as part of Extra Yard for Teachers initiative