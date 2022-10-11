Led by new faces, A-State baseball continues fall ball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since it’s October, let’s talk some baseball. Arkansas State took the field this month for fall practices.

The Red Wolves are holding 21 practices ranging from September through November, concluding with the Fall World Series in November.

There are a ton of newcomers on this team, 22 to be exact.

“I like the mindset, I really do,” Tommy Raffo said of the new faces. “I like the fact that right now they bring a lunch pail to work and they’re ready to get after it when we start practice and they play the game the right way.”

The new guys hope to inject new life into this team that finished 11-38 (5-24 Sun Belt) last season.

“We want to see improvement,” Raffo said. “We’re trying to install a system as far as team defense is concerned and everybody communicates. We have 22 new players and it’s very important that they learn how to play together at the same time, obviously, we want our guys to be able to put themselves in a position where they’re going to have success in the spring.”

REMAINDER OF 2022 FALL SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

Oct. 11 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 14 (Fri.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 15 (Sat.) – 11 a.m.

Oct. 16 (Sun.) – 2 p.m.

Oct. 18 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 (Thurs.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 22 (Sat.) – FALL EXHIBITION AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS / CARBONDALE, ILL.

Oct. 25 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 (Thurs.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 29 (Sat.) – FALL EXHIBITION AT MISSOURI / COLUMBIA, MO.

FALL WORLD SERIES

Nov. 3 (Thurs.) – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 (Fri.) – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 (Sat.) – 10 a.m.

All times CT and subject to change

