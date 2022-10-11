Energy Alert
Lyon College to freeze tuition

Lyon College announced Tuesday it will not increase tuition or housing costs for the 2023-24...
Lyon College announced Tuesday it will not increase tuition or housing costs for the 2023-24 academic year.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a time when most everything is rising in price, one Northeast Arkansas is putting a freeze on tuition.

Lyon College announced Tuesday it will not increase tuition or housing costs for the 2023-24 academic year.

“By freezing our tuition, we are able to communicate clearly that we are firmly dedicated to helping our students complete their educational journeys and fulfill their career goals,” said Dr. Melissa Taverner, Lyon College president.

The college, located in Batesville, will celebrate its sesquicentennial this year.

“For 150 years, Lyon College has been deeply committed to our mission of preparing students for fulfilling personal and professional lives,” Taverner said. “As a college that serves many first-generation and Pell-eligible students, cost is also an important factor in retaining students.”

