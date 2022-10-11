Lyon College hosting multiple events to honor 150th anniversary

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College is preparing for a busy next two weeks.

The college kicks off its 150th-anniversary celebration this weekend with Homecoming and ScotsFest, inviting everyone, especially alumni, to campus.

Lyon is known for its Scottish heritage, and with this weekend’s events, the college is looking to pay tribute to it.

David Hutchison, vice president of advancement for Lyon College, said this weekend is planned to be full of fun.

“We will be having everything that you can imagine that would come with a great festival,” said Hutchison. “We will have crafters and vendors. We will have sheepdog herding demonstrations, lots of games for kids, and of course, the Highland Athletic Competitions.”

A group of Presbyterian Ministers founded the college, and Hutchison explained that’s where the college’s Scottish roots come from.

“The presbyterian church is the official church of Scotland, so it’s always been a part of our heritage and tradition,” said Hutchison. “Over the years as we’ve added Scottish heritage programs and miners, as well as the bagpipe band that our students are fond of hearing all of the time. It has become a rich part of our tradition over the years.”

Hutchison said Saturday evening would be the heart of the event with Homecoming activities.

On top of the Scots football game against Texas College at Pioneer Stadium, some other events are planned as well.

“We’ll have a traditional feast and dancing in the evening on Saturday night, which is just a wonderful time of joy and celebration with one another, followed by an alumni reception for our young alumni on the terrace at the Lyon building,” said Hutchison.

For more information on ScotsFest or the 150th-anniversary celebration, visit Lyon.edu.

