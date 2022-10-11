Nate Bargatze bringing comedy tour to Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” hopes that by being funny, Northeast Arkansans will be happy.

Comedian Nate Bargatze’s “Be Funny Tour” will make a stop in Jonesboro on Jan. 13, 2023.

First National Bank Arena announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

For ticket information, visit Bargatze’s website.

Bargatze, who has been deemed “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic magazine and a “Rising Star” by CBS Morning, is known for his “clean and relatable” comedy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.