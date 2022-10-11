Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nate Bargatze bringing comedy tour to Northeast Arkansas

Nate Bargatze, who has been deemed “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic magazine and a...
Nate Bargatze, who has been deemed “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic magazine and a “Rising Star” by CBS Morning, is known for his “clean and relatable” comedy.(First National Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” hopes that by being funny, Northeast Arkansans will be happy.

Comedian Nate Bargatze’s “Be Funny Tour” will make a stop in Jonesboro on Jan. 13, 2023.

First National Bank Arena announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

For ticket information, visit Bargatze’s website.

Bargatze, who has been deemed “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic magazine and a “Rising Star” by CBS Morning, is known for his “clean and relatable” comedy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/7/22)
Spencer's returning to Jonesboro
Spencer’s returning to Jonesboro
With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low depths, the nation’s largest steelmaker...
Low Mississippi River stalls Nucor barge shipments

Latest News

Lyon College announced Tuesday it will not increase tuition or housing costs for the 2023-24...
Lyon College to freeze tuition
Despite a down economy across the United States, consumers continue to spend “record amounts of...
Jonesboro, Craighead County tax collections continue to soar
The U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday an earthquake struck just north of Batesville.
Earthquake recorded near Batesville
If you plan to vote in the upcoming November election, you need to register before the end of...
Last day to register to vote in Arkansas elections