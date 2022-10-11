Energy Alert
Oct. 11: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures and moisture are slowly increasing across Region 8. We have a small chance for a few isolated showers over the next day or so, with better rain chances coming on Wednesday. For those that get rain on Wednesday, 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall is expected with up to 1.00″ in some isolated areas that storms develop.

Cooler and drier air moves in on Thursday and we stay dry through Friday. Showers increase on Saturday with better rain chances again on Saturday night and Sunday. Rainfall amounts with this front might be higher. MUCH cooler air comes in on Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Dry conditions across Arkansas are making it difficult for fire departments in the state.

Freight is always moving across the country, but some feel how it’s regulated is a runaway train. Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives.

To vote in the Arkansas 2022 general election, voters must be registered as of Oct. 11.

Marijuana is on the minds of many Arkansans as we inch closer to the November elections where citizens will have the chance to legalize the drug for recreational use, but many are starting to wonder where the money from drug might go.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

