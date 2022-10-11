Organization looks to expand its resources for the homeless

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization is working to address the growing concern of homelessness in Jonesboro, as many battle rising prices.

Kimberly Chase is the director of The Hub in Jonesboro. She said she’s seen a major increase in calls about homelessness.

She said when The Hub first opened, she answered one call a week, but last week they received seven.

The organization is now looking to expand and provide more than just housing, but some additional services that can beneficial to those in need.

“We look to have a substance abuse counselor and a mental health counselor, a kitchen and dining, and everything that goes with a home”, said Chase.

Chase said a scary trend The Hub is noticing is the growing number of children either living on the streets or bouncing from house to house.

“Oh my goodness could you imagine being a child going to school without your own bed, and from day to day not knowing where you are to sleep that night”, said Chase.

The Hub is asking the city of Jonesboro to purchase the old Bill’s Fresh Market on East Johnson and North Fisher Street from the owners at a discounted price and lease it to the Hub.

Right around the corner from the Hope House, the Salvation Army, and downtown, the large building would add plenty of storage space and much more.

“To have family rooms and they would be private rooms, at least for an adult and children”, said Chase.

Chase said her main concern is ensuring people in need become independent.

She said the new shelter would not be a permanent home, but would instead help people gain the skills they would need to hold down a job.

“A lot of times they need additional education, they need additional education, job training, or maybe they need to work with some computer skills”, said Chase

The Hub is still looking into two other possible locations for the shelter, but they have not stated where these locations are.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.