Pappas leads A-State to Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Title

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Devyn Pappas drained a birdie on the last hole to win individual medalist honors and clinch the team title for the Arkansas State men’s golf team at the 27th annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate played at RidgePointe Country Club.

Tied with Oklahoma Christian on the final hole, Pappas drove the par-four green and chipped within three feet for the birdie opportunity. After a bogey by Oklahoma Christian, Pappas drained the putt to clinch his individual medalist honors and seal the victory for the Red Wolves.

A-State, winners of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate for the seventh consecutive season, was 2-over par in the final round and finished with a 14-under par 850 for the tournament. Oklahoma Christian turned in a 4-under par 284 in the final round to finish two strokes shy of A-State. Valparaiso was third at 6-over par 870 while Belmont (+23) and Murray State (+29) rounded out the top five.

Pappas turned in three consecutive rounds in the 60′s on way to individual medalist honors, his first collegiate victory, winning by six strokes over Christian Castillo of Arkansas and Anthony Delisanti of Valparaiso. A bogey on the 17th was his only blemish of the day as he followed with the birdie on the last to close out a 4-under par 68 to total 12-under par 204 for the tournament, tied for the fifth-lowest 54-hole total in program history.

Pierce Johnson was 1-over par in the final round, but totaled 5-under par 211 to finish fourth individually. Pappas and Johnson were among four A-State players in the top 10 and seven inside the top 25. Luka Naglic (72-71-72) and Thomas Schmidt (72-68-75) totaled 215 (-1) to tie for eighth while Jack Madden was tied for 12th at 217 (+1). Jack Maxey (75-72-75) tied for 19th, Felix Krammer (71-73-80) tied for 24th and Dennis Staykov (79-73-87) tied for 58th.

A-State closes out the fall portion of the schedule Oct. 27-29 at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational hosted by VCU at the Ocean Course in Paradise Island, Bahamas. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Final Results

1 Arkansas State 280-280-290=850 (-14)

1 Devyn Pappas 67-69-68=204 (-12)

4 Pierce Johnson 67-71-73=211 (-5)

T8 Luka Naglic 72-71-72=215 (-1)

T8 Thomas Schmidt 72-68-75=215 (-1)

T12 Jack Madden 69-72-76=217 (+1)

T19 Jack Maxey 75-72-75=222 (+6)

T24 Felix Krammer 71-73-80=224 (+8)

T58 Dennis Staykov 79-73-87=239 (+23)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.