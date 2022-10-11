Police chase ends in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-county chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Randolph County Sheriff Bell told Region 8 News that a chase began near Walnut Ridge and ended on Highway 67 south of Pocahontas near Peco.

At least one person has been taken into custody.

It is unknown at this time what lead to the chase or if injuries occurred.

