First Rain Chance in Weeks

Temperatures and moisture are slowly increasing across Region 8. We’ll be back in the 80s this afternoon before a front arrives on Wednesday. While a shower or two is possible today, it’ll be all or nothing on Wednesday. For those that get rain on Wednesday, 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall is expected with up to 1.00″ in some isolated areas where storms develop. A few storms could be loud and have small hail or strong winds. Cooler and drier air moves in on Thursday and we stay dry through Friday. Showers increase on Saturday with better rain chances again on Saturday night and Sunday. Rainfall amounts with this front might be higher. A big drop in temperatures arrives on Monday and Tuesday.

