Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Schmidt captures individual medalist honor at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Arkansas State women's golf finished 2nd in Lady Red Wolf Classic
Arkansas State women's golf finished 2nd in Lady Red Wolf Classic(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tied for the lead entering the day, Arkansas State women’s golf’s Olivia Schmidt created distance in Tuesday’s final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Schmidt shot a 4-under par 68 in the third round en route to winning the individual medalist crown by four strokes, totaling program-record 54-hole score of 204. Her victory ties her for the program record in wins with four, matching Shellie Wenzel and Amanda Beeler.

As a squad, A-State’s “A” team finished a stroke behind team champion Central Arkansas, which posted a 54-hole total of 1-under par 863. The Red Wolves compiled a third-round score of 4-over 292 to total even-par 864 for the tourney.

A-State’s “B” squad tied for fifth in the team standings with a score 8-over par 872. Elise Schultz place third to lead the quartet, carding a third-round score of 4-over par 76 to finish 4-under par 212 through 54 holes.

Morgan Beaulieu tied for 16th after a 1-over par 73 in the third round to finish 1-over 217, while Olivia Coit and Sydni Leung tied for 18th with 54-hole totals of 2-over par 218. Kayla Burke finished tied for 29th with a 5-over par 221 and Casey Sommer tied for 38th with an 8-over par 224. Thitapha Iamtragul registered a 13-over par 229 to tie for 64th while Charlotte Menager finished with a 17-over par 233 to tie for 75th.

A-State concludes the fall slate at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, held Oct. 21-23 in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (AStateWGolf).

LADY RED WOLVES CLASSIC

Final Results

2. Arkansas State (A) | 289-283-292=864 (E)

1. Olivia Schmidt 67-69-68=204 (-12)

T16. Morgan Beaulieu 74-70-73=217 (+1)

T29. Kayla Burke 75-71-75=221 (+5)

T64. Thitapha Iamtragul 75-78-76=229 (+13)

T75. Charlotte Menager 73-73-87=233 (+17)

T5. Arkansas State (B) | 296-277-299=872 (+8)

3. Elise Schultz 70-66-76=212 (-4)

T18. Olivia Coit 77-69-72=218 (+2)

T18. Sydni Leung 72-70-76=218 (+2)

T38. Casey Sommer 77-72-75=224 (+8)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash.
Woman killed in head-on collision
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/7/22)
Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
Spencer's returning to Jonesboro
Spencer’s returning to Jonesboro
With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low depths, the nation’s largest steelmaker...
Low Mississippi River stalls Nucor barge shipments

Latest News

Arkansas State Men's Head Golf Coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State Men's Golf Coach Mike Hagen after Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate win
A-State Golfer
Red Wolves Raw: Devyn Pappas on medalist honor, A-State win in Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
Arkansas State sophomore S
Red Wolves Raw: Justin Parks 10/11/22 press conference (pre Southern Miss)
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/11/22 press conference pt 1 (pre Southern Miss)