Schmidt captures individual medalist honor at Lady Red Wolves Classic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tied for the lead entering the day, Arkansas State women’s golf’s Olivia Schmidt created distance in Tuesday’s final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Schmidt shot a 4-under par 68 in the third round en route to winning the individual medalist crown by four strokes, totaling program-record 54-hole score of 204. Her victory ties her for the program record in wins with four, matching Shellie Wenzel and Amanda Beeler.

As a squad, A-State’s “A” team finished a stroke behind team champion Central Arkansas, which posted a 54-hole total of 1-under par 863. The Red Wolves compiled a third-round score of 4-over 292 to total even-par 864 for the tourney.

A-State’s “B” squad tied for fifth in the team standings with a score 8-over par 872. Elise Schultz place third to lead the quartet, carding a third-round score of 4-over par 76 to finish 4-under par 212 through 54 holes.

Morgan Beaulieu tied for 16th after a 1-over par 73 in the third round to finish 1-over 217, while Olivia Coit and Sydni Leung tied for 18th with 54-hole totals of 2-over par 218. Kayla Burke finished tied for 29th with a 5-over par 221 and Casey Sommer tied for 38th with an 8-over par 224. Thitapha Iamtragul registered a 13-over par 229 to tie for 64th while Charlotte Menager finished with a 17-over par 233 to tie for 75th.

A-State concludes the fall slate at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, held Oct. 21-23 in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

LADY RED WOLVES CLASSIC

Final Results

2. Arkansas State (A) | 289-283-292=864 (E)

1. Olivia Schmidt 67-69-68=204 (-12)

T16. Morgan Beaulieu 74-70-73=217 (+1)

T29. Kayla Burke 75-71-75=221 (+5)

T64. Thitapha Iamtragul 75-78-76=229 (+13)

T75. Charlotte Menager 73-73-87=233 (+17)

T5. Arkansas State (B) | 296-277-299=872 (+8)

3. Elise Schultz 70-66-76=212 (-4)

T18. Olivia Coit 77-69-72=218 (+2)

T18. Sydni Leung 72-70-76=218 (+2)

T38. Casey Sommer 77-72-75=224 (+8)

