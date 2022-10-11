Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Jody Cove
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Spencer's returning to Jonesboro
Spencer’s returning to Jonesboro
Jonesboro Police Department incident report
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
Police investigate early morning homicide

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
To vote in the Arkansas 2022 general election, voters must be registered as of Oct. 11.
Voter registration deadline Tuesday for Arkansans; sample ballots available
New therapy dog Renley started her first day at Salem School District on Monday.
School welcomes therapy dog to campus
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Red Wolves look for improvement in 2022
Arkansas State baseball holds fall ball, prepares for 2023 season