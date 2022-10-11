Woman arrested after leaving child in car with meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Fulton County woman after they said she left her child and a bag of meth in her car during a visit with her parole officer.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 49-year-old Nikkie Camp met with her probation and parole officer.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Camp “appeared to be under the influence” and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The officer then noticed a small child left unattended in Camp’s vehicle.

“A search of Nikkie’s vehicle revealed a small green pouch at the feet of the child,” the court document stated. The bag reportedly contained a “white crystalline substance,” which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The officer also reported finding a bottle of fake urine under the driver’s seat.

When investigators went to Camp’s home, the affidavit stated they found “multiple items of paraphernalia” within reach and easily accessible to a small child and infant in the home.

On Oct. 6, a judge found probable cause to charge Camp with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

She’s being held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

