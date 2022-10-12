2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Gosnell at Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our game of the week for week eight takes us to Mississippi County, where a showdown between two of the top three teams in 4A-3 will battle it out in Blytheville. The Chickasaws host Gosnell.

It’s safe to say this matchup will have a lot higher stakes this year than last year. The Chickasaws and Pirates had 3 combined wins last season. Now? Both are 5-1 and sitting tied for first and third, respectively, in 4A-3.

Blytheville Chickasaws (5-1, 3-0 4A-3, T-1st)

A new, yet old head coach has helped lead a turnaround in Blytheville. Ben Fisher last roamed the sidelines for the Chickasaws in 2018. In his first season back, the Chicks look to match their win total from that 2018 season, in just their seventh game.

“When I got hired, We got to going and we changed all of our practice habits, the way we practiced, how we structured practice, and I think that’s been a huge key to our success this year,” Fisher said. “To us, this is week seven, and I know they’re three, four miles away from us. But, you know, they’ve had great success this year, they’re well-coached. They got speed, they got size, so you know it’s gonna be a battle Friday night.”

A combination of an explosive offense and a stout defense has the Chicks off to a hot start.

“We ran for 550 yards against Highland last game, so they’re kind of put a bunch on us and we’re kind of doing what we can do with it,” senior offensive tackle Wills Gullic said. “Last year, we just kind of had our heads down but now with our new coaching staff and the way we’re doing things, our heads are up and we’re looking on to what we have to become.”

“They changed the coach from last year to this year. Just small things, you make small things big things, and let the rest just be the rest,” senior tackle Marcus Prude said. “[The] defense is like a brotherhood, everybody holding their own, they respond well, we encourage each other.”

Gosnell Pirates (5-1, 2-1 4A-3, 3rd)

It’s clear this game means a lot to Gosnell, especially considering last year’s game. The Chickasaws won on Gosnell’s home turf.

“It’s a huge game for the city of Blytheville and Gosnell, but it’s also a huge game for the standings for the 4A-3,” head coach Lewis Earnest said. “The winner of this is probably gonna be the two or three seed so we’re just trying to move up the standings. We’re still a little bitter about a close loss last year... That was a tough game. So we’re trying to get some payback.”

The big key is run defense. The Chicks have a talented rushing attack, similar to Pocahontas, the only team to beat the Pirates this year.

“There’s no room for mistake on defense,” senior Tedarian Partee said. “They got some fast running backs and we got to be able to stop them at the line. Last year, it was just like, the Battle of Mississippi County, neither of us was really good last year. So this year, we both 5-1 trying to see who can come out on top.”

The Pirates have more than surpassed their win total from last year (1), getting it done with a solid passing attack led by key playmakers in the receiving room.

Coaches and players say stopping the run will be a big key Friday night.

“I feel like we’re both a lot better, and we’re both fighting for that spot in the playoffs,” senior linebacker Jason Shepard said. “I feel like we’re getting faster and stronger, really working on our run defense.”

