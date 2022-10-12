Arkansas LB Drew Sanders added to Bednarik Award watch list

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been added to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Sanders has quickly emerged as one of the top defensive playmakers in the country this season. He has racked up 59 total tackles, second most on the Hogs, with a team-best 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks through six games.

Sanders, who leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in sacks, has four double-digit tackle games this season, most among all Razorback defenders. He was named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month for September after finishing the month tied for the national lead in sacks (5.5) while pacing Arkansas in tackles for loss (6.5) and forced fumbles (2).

With the help of Sanders, Arkansas currently leads the SEC and ranks 12th nationally in sacks (21), three more than the next closest SEC team (Alabama).

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 1, while the three finalists for the award will be unveiled on Nov. 22. The winners of the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8. The formal presentation of the Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, N.J., on March 10, 2023.

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool were two of 90 defensive standouts on the Bednarik Award’s preseason watch list released in August. Sanders is one of 10 midseason additions to this year’s watch list.

Sanders and the Razorbacks travel west to Provo, Utah, this weekend to take on BYU for the first time in program history. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 15, on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.