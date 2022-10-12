Arkansas State guard Mak Manciel suffers torn ACL & meniscus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A potential starter for Arkansas State men’s basketball will be out for a while.

Mak Manciel tweeted that he tore his ACL and his meniscus.

Received some unfortunate MRI results today. Was told that I tore my ACL and Lateral Meniscus. I’ll be just fine though because I know Gods plan for me has always been bigger than I can imagine. ❤️ — MAK MANCIEL (@MancielMak) October 12, 2022

He was a JUCO All-American at Henry Ford College before arriving in Jonesboro. The Michigan native averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game last season. Manciel shot 47% from the field, 40% from 3, and 83% from the free throw line in his freshman season. He was top 15 nationally with 69 steals. Manciel was the Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.

