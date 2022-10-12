Arkansas State guard Mak Manciel suffers torn ACL & meniscus
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A potential starter for Arkansas State men’s basketball will be out for a while.
Mak Manciel tweeted that he tore his ACL and his meniscus.
He was a JUCO All-American at Henry Ford College before arriving in Jonesboro. The Michigan native averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game last season. Manciel shot 47% from the field, 40% from 3, and 83% from the free throw line in his freshman season. He was top 15 nationally with 69 steals. Manciel was the Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.
