Baby aardvark born at Memphis Zoo
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is home to a new baby!
An aardvark was born last month on exhibit at the Animals of the Night. Grogu was 3 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.
The aardvark was named Grogu and is being hand-reared by keepers, who feed him every 3-4 hours around the clock.
Grogu is not yet on exhibit while he continues to grow.
