Bank breaks ground in Greensborough Village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arvest Bank held a groundbreaking on Tuesday for a new branch in Greensborough Village.

According to a news release on Oct. 11, officials said they would soon have a new branch at 910 Canera Drive.

The facility will be about 5,200 square feet and employ about 14 Arvest associates.

“Greensborough Village is an important development for our community,” said Kevin Hufstedler, Community Bank President for Arvest in Jonesboro. “It’s a natural place for us to grow our local branch network and we look forward to establishing a presence there. The new branch will be designed to enhance the customer experience. Our associates will be trained to offer a consultative approach for all retail financial needs in addition to traditional banking transactions.”

The branch will have two conference rooms available for public use, standard ATM capabilities 24 hours a day, and live tellers Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“As we continue to meet the rapidly changing needs and expectations of customers, we are excited to leverage both technology and personal service to provide solutions to our customers in the ways that work best for their individual situations,” said Scott Copeland, President and CEO of Arvest in North Arkansas. “We are committed to being at the forefront of change within our industry without losing any personalized services our customers expect. We look forward to developing even more relationships in the Jonesboro community.”

The branch is expected to open by Spring 2023.

