Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support

Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from Aug. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer and actress Brandy reportedly had a medical incident on Tuesday.

The entertainer, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, went on Instagram to update her fans, saying she is recovering.

Brandy said she is following doctors’ orders to rest following an episode of dehydration.

The actress did not comment on media reports she had been hospitalized for a seizure, but she did write that she was grateful for her fans’ prayers and support.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection damaged an electrical box and caused a boat to be...
Busy intersection back to normal operations following crash
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended...
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
Matthew Corbett Lawrence was arrested for an incident that occurred on Jody Cove on Oct. 9.
Jonesboro man with multiple warrants arrested for having gun
With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low depths, the nation’s largest steelmaker...
Low Mississippi River stalls Nucor barge shipments

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection damaged an electrical box and caused a boat to be...
Busy intersection back to normal operations following crash
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
This undated booking photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows...
Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
Middle school awarded $5,000 for ‘Imagination’