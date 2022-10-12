Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cooler End to the Week

October 13th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most of us saw .25″ of rain yesterday, but there are some of us who received a little more in the heavier storms. More rain chances this weekend will add to our rainfall totals. Hopefully, once we combine the two, we’ll get some decent, drought-improving amounts. Cooler and drier air moves in for the rest of the work week. Highs in the 70s at first with 80s back for the weekend. Showers increase on Saturday. A backup plan for any outdoor plans may be needed. Rain continues into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts with this front might be higher. A big drop in temperatures arrives next week and a widespread frost is possible.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended...
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection damaged an electrical box and caused a boat to be...
Busy intersection back to normal operations following crash
Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is...
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro

Latest News

Burn bans increase amid dry conditions
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (10/12)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (10/12)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (10/11/22)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (10/11/22)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (10/12/2022)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (10/12/2022)