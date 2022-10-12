Cooler End to the Week

Most of us saw .25″ of rain yesterday, but there are some of us who received a little more in the heavier storms. More rain chances this weekend will add to our rainfall totals. Hopefully, once we combine the two, we’ll get some decent, drought-improving amounts. Cooler and drier air moves in for the rest of the work week. Highs in the 70s at first with 80s back for the weekend. Showers increase on Saturday. A backup plan for any outdoor plans may be needed. Rain continues into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts with this front might be higher. A big drop in temperatures arrives next week and a widespread frost is possible.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.