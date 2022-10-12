Energy Alert
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is returning to Jonesboro.

Owner/operator Ryan Shelton said Wednesday the new restaurant will be located in the former Murdock’s Catfish building, 1820 South Main St.

While he does not yet have a firm date on the restaurant’s opening, he did say they were “trying to get the restaurant’s menu as close to the original as possible.”

Shelton and his father, Ron, own several popular restaurants in the area, including Coralee’s Memphis Style Fried Chicken on Red Wolf Boulevard and Ron’s Catfish on Dan Avenue.

