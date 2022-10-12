Energy Alert
Funds raised for prominent member of the LGBTQIA+ community

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of Skinny J’s and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community needs your help.

Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, is battling cancer, and a Jonesboro restaurant, Skinny J’s, helped to raise funds for medical care.

Long an employee of Skinny J’s and participates in the local drag shows, often noted as a strong voice for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Crafts, many Halloween themed, items had been donated and sold inside the restaurant.

The proceeds went towards paying for Shaelyn Long’s cancer treatment.

Along with crafts, Erik Edwards performed live music to coincide with the event.

