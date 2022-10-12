Future business leaders connect for fall conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First National Bank Arena was filled Wednesday with the country’s future business leaders.

Hundreds of students from across Northeast Arkansas flooded the arena for the District II Fall Conference for Future Business Leaders of America. The event featured several speakers, installation of new members and officers, and the awarding of special honors.

Alexis Roberson, president of the Riverside FBLA Chapter, said it was a day she’s been anticipating for years.

“This is something I’ve done since the 7th grade, and it’s my senior year of high school, so it’s my last year,” she said. “So, it makes it even more special.”

FBLA has been an amazing experience for her, noting that in addition to learning business etiquette, she met several new friends.

All attendees of Wednesday’s conference pledged to strive to develop the qualities necessary to become responsible business leaders.

