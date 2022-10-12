Middle school awarded $5,000 for ‘Imagination’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storybook ending for a student that’s become the main character of her own story.

Back in March, Madelynn Moffett won a national writing competition hosted by Sun-Maid Raisins. As a result, she became a member of the company’s Board of Imagination. Since then, she’s traveled to California to meet with the other board members, where they decided to host lemonade stands across the nation to raise money for children’s cancer research.

On Wednesday, two Sun-Maid representatives traveled to her school, M.D. Williams Intermediate School in Pocahontas, for the final chapter of the story. The company presented a $5,000 check to the school, and Moffett got to help decide how it would be used.

The only catch is that it had to be imaginative.

With some help from her principal, they decided to put the money toward hosting a traveling interactive museum/planetarium for all the students to experience.

Here’s what she came up with, and a glimpse at her future plans.

“They have a lot of arcade games that are science related,” she said with a giddy smile.

The school also received a year’s supply of Sun-Maid snacks, to be placed in their new “bottomless snack lockers” throughout the school. Students can access the lockers at any time -- so long as teachers and parents approve, of course -- throughout the day when they need a quick pick-me-up. According to Jennifer Seita, the cravings connector for Sun-Maid (yes, that’s her real, fun title), the lockers will be restocked any time the school requests it, at least until the end of the school year.

She also had some advice for any other students that may want to enter the contest in the future but think they might not have a shot.

“I think kids just have to realize how much support they have locally,” Seita said. “These kids that think they might not be able to win, they don’t see how much support they can get locally, and that’s where all the voting happens.”

As for Madelynn, though this particular chapter of her story may be toward the end, she isn’t ruling out even bigger plans in the future. When asked what was next, she didn’t have a definitive answer. However, when pushed about any aspirations to someday be President of the United States, she had a very clear message.

“Yeah, I’ll try!” she giggled.

