New program to provide deputies with new tools for compassionate care

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A new program in Northeast Arkansas is making sure deputies in one county give its citizens the most compassionate care in specific cases.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office announced the agency, in conjunction with Arisa Health, would form the Craighead County Crisis Response Team.

A news release said the program is funded through a federal grant from the Department of Justice. It would be made up of one Crisis Intervention Team officer and one licensed mental health professional to respond to crisis calls related to people experiencing a mental health crisis. Other teams would follow.

“Our office will focus on de-escalating and calming down a situation when an individual with a mental illness is involved, discovering what triggered the crisis, connecting the individual with necessary resources, and following up with them on their progress or recovery,” the agency said.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office announced Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator Corporal Jeania Byrd would be the first member of the response team, with licensed professional counselor Carla Tilghman from Arisa Health also on board.

“We are pleased to bring this to Craighead County and its residents to make it a safe, better, and healthier place to live,” the news release said.

