Oct. 12: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Rain is back! Showers overnight may continue until storms and heavier rain arrive later. We are looking at possibly two rounds. One in the mid-morning and the other in the evening.

Rainfall amounts still look low for most. We’re still expecting pockets of around an inch too. A few storms could be loud and have small hail or strong winds.

This doesn’t mean everyone sees severe weather, but that a few storms could be stronger than the rest.

Cooler and drier air moves in on Thursday and we stay dry through Friday. Highs in the 70s to end the week start to hit the 80s again over the weekend.

Showers increase on Saturday with better rain chances again on Saturday night and Sunday.

Rainfall amounts with this front might be higher. A big drop in temperatures arrives next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Months after controversy surrounding former Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith, the Hoxie City Council is still addressing problems.

With several lengthy issues on the ballot this election, Arkansas voters are encouraged to review the issues before stepping inside the voting booth. All 75 counties across the state use the same voting equipment. The touchscreen voting machines will time out after five minutes of being inactive, forcing voters to start over.

Rain is in the forecast, but Region 8 farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Even with a few inches of precipitation, the damage has already been done.

A Mid-South infectious disease expert is sounding the alarm about flu season.

Details on these stories and more

