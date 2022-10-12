Proposed and referred ballot measures for the general election in Arkansas

(KAIT) - The following four constitutional amendments are on the ballot statewide in Arkansas during the general election. Three are referred by the General Assembly while a fourth one is proposed by a petition of the people.

Referred by the General Assembly:

Issue No. 1 (SJR10) - Title: An Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution Concerning Extraordinary Sessions of the General Assembly. Issue No. 1 expands the authority to call the Arkansas legislature into a special legislative by two other means in addition to the current Governor’s ability to do so.

Issue No. 2 (HJR1005) - Title: A Constitutional Amendment to be Known as the “Constitutional Amendment and Ballot Initiative Reform Amendment”. Issue No. 2 would change the requirement of passing statewide amendments and initiatives by vote. Currently, a 50% ‘yes’ vote will allow an initiative to pass. Issue No. 2 would change this to a 60% ‘yes’ vote required for passage.

Issue No. 3 (SJR14) - Title: An Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to Create the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment”. Issue No. 3 would guarantee that state and local laws will not infringe on religious liberty, with exceptions in some situations.

Proposed by a petition of the people:

Issue No. 4 - Title: An Amendment to Authorize the Possession, Personal Use, and Consumption of Cannabis by Adults, to Authorize the Cultivation and Sale of Cannabis by Licensed Commercial Facilities, and to Provide for the Regulation of those Facilities. Issue No. 4 legalizes marijuana (cannabis) in various forms everywhere in Arkansas for persons age 21 and older.

