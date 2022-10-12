Tax deadline extended

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas personal property taxes are due on Oct. 15. But, this year, residents will get a reprieve.

Because the tax due date falls on a Saturday, the deadline has been extended until Monday, Oct. 17.

Taxes, including personal property and real estate, can be paid without penalty before the deadline.

If taxpayers miss the deadline, they will be assessed a 10 percent late penalty.

To pay taxes online or to check your assessment, visit the State of Arkansas’s Property Tax Center, then select your county from the map.

