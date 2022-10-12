Energy Alert
WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m. : No-cost childcare program explained

Kirsten Ditto is speaking with the AEL Program Relations Manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their current career opportunities.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Early Learning provides a variety of programs to set children up for success, beginning with pregnant mothers and continuing through a child’s transition to Kindergarten.

Kirsten Ditto is speaking with the AEL program relations manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their current career opportunities.

