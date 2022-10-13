Energy Alert
Angel Tree Program to assist families this Christmas

(KAIT 8)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is once again spreading Christmas joy to children.

The charity is now accepting assistance applications for children 12 or younger for its Angel Tree Program

Angel Tree Program Online Supplemental Christmas Assistance is helping a limited number of families by providing gifts for families struggling to keep up with holiday spending.

Applications will be open Oct. 7-21 for children ages 0-12 only.

There is a limited number of applications available, when the limit has been reached, applications will no longer be accepted.

To qualify, you must reside within Clay, Craighead, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, or Randolph Counties.

Applicants will need to look for a follow-up acceptance email by the end of October, filling out the application does not guarantee acceptance.

For the application, you will need a photo ID for the head of the household, proof of Income or a SNAP letter, proof of residency, and birth certificates or Medicaid card for each child.

To fill out an application click HERE and use code “JBoro2022″.

