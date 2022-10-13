Energy Alert
Arkansas provides updates to 2022 men’s basketball schedule

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, will not be broadcast nor streamed. As a reminder, the October 16th event will be played in historic Barnhill Arena and is free and open to the public. Parking will also be free in lots west of Razorback Road and in Lot 44. Tip-off is set for 1 pm.

Arkansas will host Rogers State for a home exhibition game on Oct. 24 (Monday). Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm in Bud Walton Arena. Full details surrounding the game will be released at a later date.

Arkansas has set game times and broadcast designations for its seven home non-conference games. The following is an updated list of Arkansas’ 2022-23 schedule.

2022-23 Arkansas Men’s Basketball Schedule

Oct. 16 (Sun) RED-WHITE GAME (Barnhill Arena) – 2:00 pm

Oct. 24 (Mon) Exhibition vs Rogers State (Bud Walton Arena) – 7 :00 pm

Oct. 29 (Sat) Exhibition at Texas (Austin, Texas) – 3:00 pm (Longhorn Network)

Nov. 7 (Mon) vs North Dakota State (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:00 pm (SEC Network Plus)

Nov. 11 (Fri) vs Fordham (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:00 pm (SEC Network Plus)

Nov. 16 (Wed) vs South Dakota State (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:00 pm (SEC Network Plus)

Nov. 21 (Mon) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs Louisville (Lahaina, Hawai’i) – 4:00 pm (ESPN2)

Nov. 22 (Tues) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs Texas Tech or Creighton (Lahaina, Hawai’i) – TBA (ESPN/2)

Nov. 23 (Wed) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs TBA (at Lahaina, Hawai’i) – TBA (ESPN/2/U)

Nov. 28 (Mon) vs Troy (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:00 pm (SEC Network)

Dec. 3 (Sat) vs San Jose State (Bud Walton Arena) – 3:00 pm (SEC Network)

Dec. 6 (Tues) vs UNC Greensboro (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (SEC Network)

Dec. 10 (Sat) vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center) – Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 17 (Sat) vs Bradley (North Little Rock – Simmons Bank Arena) – 3:00 pm

Dec. 21 (Wed) vs UNC Asheville (Bud Walton Arena) – 8:00 pm (SEC Network)

Dec. 28 (Wed) at LSU * (Baton Rouge, La.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 4 (Wed) vs Missouri * (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:30 pm (SEC Network)

Jan. 7 (Sat) at Auburn * (Auburn, Ala.) – 7:30 pm (SEC Network)

Jan. 11 (Wed) vs Alabama * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 14 (Sat) at Vanderbilt * (Nashville, Tenn.) – 1:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 18 (Wed) at Missouri * (Columbia, Mo.) – 8:00 pm (SEC Network)

Jan. 21 (Sat) vs Ole Miss * (Bud Walton Arena) – 11:00 am (ESPN2)

Jan. 24 (Tues) vs LSU * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)

Jan. 28 (Sat) at Baylor % (Waco, Texas – SEC-Big 12 Challenge) – 3 or 5 pm (ESPN)

Jan. 31 (Tues) vs Texas A&M * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 4 (Sat) at South Carolina * (Columbia, S.C.) – 2:30 pm (SEC Network)

Feb. 7 (Tues) at Kentucky * (Lexington, Ky.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN/2)

Feb. 11 (Sat) vs Mississippi State * (Bud Walton Arena) – 5:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 15 (Wed) at Texas A&M * (Bryan-College Station, Texas) – 8:00 pm (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 18 (Sat) vs Florida * (Bud Walton Arena) – 1:00 pm (ESPN/2)

Feb. 21 (Tues) vs Georgia * (Bud Walton Arena) – 8:00 pm (SEC Network)

Feb. 25 (Sat) at Alabama * (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) – 1 or 3 pm (ESPN/2)

Feb. 28 (Tues) at Tennessee * (Knoxville, Tenn.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)

Mar. 4 (Sat) vs Kentucky * (Bud Walton Arena) – 1:00 pm (CBS)

Mar. 8-12 at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)

Mar. 16-19 at NCAA 1st/2nd Rounds

Mar. 23-26 at NCAA Regionals

April 1& 3 at NCAA Final Four (Houston, Texas. – NRG Stadium)

* – SEC Game BOLD – Home Game

% – Big 12/SEC Challenge

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

