ASU-Newport holding Fall Festival event

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – If you want to celebrate the falling leaves and cooler temperatures of fall in a big way, ASU-Newport has you covered.

The college is holding its Community Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. on 7648 Victory Boulevard.

The event is free to the public and will have several activities, including bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, hayrides, games, live music, and, of course, lots of food.

There will also be a three-on-three basketball tournament where participants can win up to $500 in prizes. There is no entry fee for the tournament.

You can find out more information on ASU-Newport’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.