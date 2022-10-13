Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

ASU-Newport holding Fall Festival event

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – If you want to celebrate the falling leaves and cooler temperatures of fall in a big way, ASU-Newport has you covered.

The college is holding its Community Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. on 7648 Victory Boulevard.

The event is free to the public and will have several activities, including bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, hayrides, games, live music, and, of course, lots of food.

There will also be a three-on-three basketball tournament where participants can win up to $500 in prizes. There is no entry fee for the tournament.

You can find out more information on ASU-Newport’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection damaged an electrical box and caused a boat to be...
Busy intersection back to normal operations following crash
A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended...
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
Matthew Corbett Lawrence was arrested for an incident that occurred on Jody Cove on Oct. 9.
Jonesboro man with multiple warrants arrested for having gun
With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low depths, the nation’s largest steelmaker...
Low Mississippi River stalls Nucor barge shipments

Latest News

The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans like these at $100,...
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway.
Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas Early Learning free childcare program
Digital Desk: Arkansas Early Learning explains no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities