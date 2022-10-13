Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the recent proposal which would cut the mills for the Craighead County property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill, cutting 50% of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s budget.

A news release stated while the library’s flagship location is in Jonesboro, the measure, if passed, could also have an effect on its other locations in Brookland, Caraway, Lake City, and Monette.

“If we defund our libraries, what message are we sending to prospective businesses and residents who are considering moving to our city or county?” said Chair Phyllis Burkett. “A strong library gives our community so much in value and quality of life.”

The organization explained the libraries’ funding has remained the same since 1994, and their current funding model allows them to handle regular building maintenance and repairs.

Community members have spoken out against the measure and even lined up on the streets to show their support for the library.

Library Director Vanessa Adams said if the funding was to be cut in half, they would be forced to close their doors around the county.

