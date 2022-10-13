Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library

The proposal would cut the mills for the Craighead County property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill,...
The proposal would cut the mills for the Craighead County property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill, cutting 50% of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s budget.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the recent proposal which would cut the mills for the Craighead County property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill, cutting 50% of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s budget.

A news release stated while the library’s flagship location is in Jonesboro, the measure, if passed, could also have an effect on its other locations in Brookland, Caraway, Lake City, and Monette.

“If we defund our libraries, what message are we sending to prospective businesses and residents who are considering moving to our city or county?” said Chair Phyllis Burkett. “A strong library gives our community so much in value and quality of life.”

The organization explained the libraries’ funding has remained the same since 1994, and their current funding model allows them to handle regular building maintenance and repairs.

Community members have spoken out against the measure and even lined up on the streets to show their support for the library.

Library Director Vanessa Adams said if the funding was to be cut in half, they would be forced to close their doors around the county.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck.
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended...
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
Arkansas personal property taxes are due on Oct. 15. But, this year, residents will get a...
Tax deadline extended

Latest News

Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle...
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old pleads not guilty to murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting
Money for healthcare
Money for healthcare
MoDOT crews asking for patience as work continues on Highway 63
MoDOT crews asking for patience as work continues on Highway 63