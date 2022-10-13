City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion.

The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for.

The city said the funds collected would go to support the Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council.

To purchase a trash can, you can call the Jonesboro Collections Department at 870-932-3042. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

