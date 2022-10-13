Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a Mississippi County clash. 5-1 Gosnell makes the short trek to 5-1 Blytheville. You can watch the preview here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (10/14/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Gosnell at Blytheville

North Little Rock at Jonesboro

Searcy at Greene County Tech

West Memphis at Marion

Valley View at Brookland

Nettleton at Southside

Batesville at Wynne

Trumann at Pocahontas

Westside at Highland

Corning at Walnut Ridge

Poplar Bluff at Kennett

FFN Extra Point: Highland at Rivercrest (highlights airing in Saturday 6pm sportscast)

FFN Extra Point: Palestine-Wheatley at Manila (highlights airing in Saturday 6pm sportscast)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.