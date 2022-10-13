Gas leak shuts down school cafeteria

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas students had a sack lunch Thursday, but their moms didn’t pack them.

Osceola School District #1 announced on Oct. 13 that a gas leak forced them to shut down the middle school cafeteria.

According to a news release, the “proper authorities were contacted in a timely manner” and the gas was shut off.

“All students and staff are safe,” the release said.

Instead of a hot meal, the students were provided a sack lunch.

