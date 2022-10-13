Energy Alert
Howl & Holler (10/12/22)

Digital sports program goes live Wednesday nights at 8pm on kait8.com & Region 8 News app.
Digital sports program goes live Wednesday nights at 8pm on kait8.com & Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk.

Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more.

The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.

Topics

- Arkansas State football/Southern Miss preview

- Arkansas State football/James Madison recap

- FFN Week 8 preview

- Arkansas/BYU preview

- MLB postseason

- NFL

- Chris has a case of the coughs (he’s okay)

