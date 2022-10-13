Howl & Holler (10/12/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk.
Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more.
The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
Topics
- Arkansas State football/Southern Miss preview
- Arkansas State football/James Madison recap
- FFN Week 8 preview
- Arkansas/BYU preview
- MLB postseason
- NFL
- Chris has a case of the coughs (he’s okay)
