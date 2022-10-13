Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of the year, fall in Arkansas.

Hunters will soon take to the woods to cross paths with trophy animals like deer.

As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway.

“It’s going to progressively get worse over the next few weeks, if not the next couple of months,” said Chief Deputy Shane Russell with the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office. “We just want to urge drivers to use caution when they’re out, especially at night. Be prepared for the deer to run out, of course.”

Russell said hopefully, no one will hit a deer this season but knows that some will.

If that person might be you, he said there are some things to do to protect yourself.

“Pull to a safe spot. Hopefully, you could get out of the driving lane. Turn on your hazards,” said Russell. “Make it to where other drivers can see that you’ve had a problem.”

Accidents involving deer can cause substantial damage.

Russell explained that if you choose to drive to your destination after striking a deer, keep an eye on your car.

“Watch your car. If it starts to overheat, pull over and call,” said Russell. “Call someone to come and get you. If you don’t feel safe about driving it, go ahead and make that call.”

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, since 2011, 32 people have been killed in Arkansas by collisions with animals in the roadway.

