Man killed after colliding with semi-truck

man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck.
man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Kellum Kepfner was northbound behind a 2013 Freightliner.

As the truck was making a left turn into a private driveway, ASP said Kepfner’s 2005 Honda traveled left of center and struck the left side of the Freightliner.

Both vehicles came to a final stop on the south side of the road.

Kepfner was taken to White River Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

