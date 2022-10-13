Man killed after colliding with semi-truck

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Kellum Kepfner was northbound behind a 2013 Freightliner.

As the truck was making a left turn into a private driveway, ASP said Kepfner’s 2005 Honda traveled left of center and struck the left side of the Freightliner.

Both vehicles came to a final stop on the south side of the road.

Kepfner was taken to White River Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.