Melbourne woman arrested for threatening home healthcare worker

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A 61-year-old Melbourne woman was arrested after court documents said she threatened to hit a home healthcare worker with her vehicle following a routine visit.

Tammy Boyce was arrested on Friday, Oct. 7, and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an Izard County deputy arrived at a home on Calvin Jones Road over an aggravated assault. Boyce, who was at the home, told the deputy she had struck Forever Burch’s vehicle to them refusing to leave. It was discovered Burch was at Boyce’s home “in a professional capacity” for home health care.

Another deputy who met with Burch in Calico Rock found when she had arrived at Boyce’s home and waited in the car, she could hear Boyce yelling at her and demanding her to leave.

The affidavit stated as Burch attempted to get phone service so she could use the GPS on her phone, Boyce then got into her own vehicle, drove in reverse, and struck Burch’s vehicle, leaving a dent on the driver’s side.

“According to the victim [Burch], after hitting her car, Boyce then accelerated enough to throw rocks and swerved toward the victim in what appeared to be an attempt to hit the victim,” deputies explained.

Burch said she was able to get out of the way by leaping off the road and Boyce attempted to run her over. Her workplace advised her to leave the scene due to the nature of the incident.

The affidavit went on to say as Burch was driving back home on Boswell Road, she encountered Boyce again, who attempted to swerve around Burch to hit her head on with her vehicle. Burch drove into a ditch to prevent the crash from happening.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Department was notified by Burch’s workplace that Boyce contacted them by telephone, advising she did not want Burch to be her aide and Boyce intentionally struck Burch’s vehicle with her. She then threatened to strike Burch in the head with a hammer if Burch was still at her home when she arrived.

A county judge set Boyce’s bond at $10,000. Online jail records said she was released on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

