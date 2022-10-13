Mental health therapist seeing younger ages attend therapy

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Mental health continues to be a rising topic in the country, especially in kids.

Between stress in the classroom, issues at home, or making friends, it can really weigh down a child.

According to Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practioner Laura Young, kids are beginning to attend therapy more often.

At Young’s clinic in Mammoth Spring, she said the age range is wide for those seeking therapy in the area.

“I do see kids as young as six, all the way up to 88 years old. Mostly though, I feel like I see people in their 20s and 30s,” she said.

Young explained the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other issues, could be a cause of the increase.

“There is some trauma. There is some ADHD, there is a lot going on at school that they need to talk about, and so I am seeing a lot more come in for therapy,” she said.

Young added there shouldn’t be a stigma around having your child consulted for anxiety or depression at young ages.

“I think anytime between the ages six and eight years old is a good time for a primary care physician or a pediatrician to check in with the child. Do a generalized anxiety screening tool that is child appropriate for their age, just to check in and see if anxiety or depression could be an issue for them,” she said.

