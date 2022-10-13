Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mental health therapist seeing younger ages attend therapy

According to Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practioner Laura Young, kids are beginning to...
According to Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practioner Laura Young, kids are beginning to attend therapy more often.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Mental health continues to be a rising topic in the country, especially in kids.

Between stress in the classroom, issues at home, or making friends, it can really weigh down a child.

According to Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practioner Laura Young, kids are beginning to attend therapy more often.

At Young’s clinic in Mammoth Spring, she said the age range is wide for those seeking therapy in the area.

“I do see kids as young as six, all the way up to 88 years old. Mostly though, I feel like I see people in their 20s and 30s,” she said.

Young explained the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other issues, could be a cause of the increase.

“There is some trauma. There is some ADHD, there is a lot going on at school that they need to talk about, and so I am seeing a lot more come in for therapy,” she said.

Young added there shouldn’t be a stigma around having your child consulted for anxiety or depression at young ages.

“I think anytime between the ages six and eight years old is a good time for a primary care physician or a pediatrician to check in with the child. Do a generalized anxiety screening tool that is child appropriate for their age, just to check in and see if anxiety or depression could be an issue for them,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended...
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
Arkansas personal property taxes are due on Oct. 15. But, this year, residents will get a...
Tax deadline extended
man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck.
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck

Latest News

A look inside the St. Bernards Villa, Memory Care, and Assisted Living building where patients...
Resources and fundraisers to fight one of life’s worst diseases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway.
Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach
The front of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro where they are expecting flu cases to...
What local hospitals expect from flu season