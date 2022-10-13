Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop.

The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday.

Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level back to normal in the Mississippi River here in Memphis.

The National Weather Service reports the river is currently at -8.4.

That’s compared to -6.3 measured on Monday.

This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.

Wednesday’s rainfall comes after a month of drought-like conditions here in the Mid-South.

Some farmers were yearning to see rainfall while others say the wet conditions came too far in harvest season for them.

On both sides, farmers say the lack of rain will affect consumers in the long run.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service said it predicts the level to drop to nearly -10 feet by the weekend.

The all-time low is negative 10.7.

