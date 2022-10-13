MoDOT crews asking for patience as work continues on Highway 63

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - If your daily commute often goes through Highway 63 north of the Missouri state line near Thayer, you might have dealt with several delays over road work.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews is working on various tasks throughout the area, costing drivers up to 20 minutes, depending on the work done that day.

Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam said drivers should take it easy when traveling through the area.

“We’re trying our best to get people through that work zone as quick as they can, but the bottom line is that we have to be out there on the roadway to get that work done,” he said.

Pulliam asked drivers to take a few precautions when approaching a work zone.

“We just ask that they please slow down when they come through the work zone. Put down that cell phone, and pay close attention to the work zone signing and the flaggers. A little extra time is a small investment to ensure that everyone stays safe,” he said.

The work is expected to be finished in a few weeks.

